John Keysar Winn

Phoenix - John Keysar Winn, 75, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born in Windsor, Vermont on June 18, 1945 to Edward and Janice Winn. He attended Washington High School and graduated in 1963. In 1980, he became a FireFighter with the City of Phoenix and retired in June 2004. John was a great friend to many and he will be missed by all of those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

John is survived by his children, Scott Fincanon, Aimee Veros and Travis Winn (Lisa Hirsch). His grandchildren, Derick Fluellen (Ashley), Lacey, Joshua and Emily Veros. His sister, Jenny Taylor (Mark), as well as many loved family members and friends.

Visitation 6:00-8:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 and Service 10:00 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Shadow Mountain Mortuary. 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85022 Procession to graveside service immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. 99th Avenue and Thomas Road. Arrangements entrusted to Shadow Mountain Mortuary.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
