John L. Bain
Fountain Hills - John L. Bain, 77, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away on June 27, 2020. John was born May 5, 1943 in Boston, MA and lived in Iowa for over fifty years before moving to Arizona. He attended Drake University and was an independent financial planner. In his pastime, he loved his early morning trail hikes, weekend camping with his dogs, singing in the choir, and devoting time to hospice.
John was preceded in death by his father, John F. Bain, mother, Patricia Bain and sister, Judy Bain. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Theresa Dunn; his children from a previous marriage, Sarah Donn (Tim), Matthew Bain (Katie), Hannah Ishikawa (Kevin), his sister, Janet Bain, his four stepchildren, Gabe Claypool (Casey), Sam Claypool (Emilee), Mackenzie Morgan (Tim) and Elliot Claypool (Natalie) and thirteen grandchildren.
A celebration of his well-lived life was held in Fountain Hills.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maricopa Trail & Park Foundation or a charity of your choice
.