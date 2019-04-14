|
|
John L Beamer, Ed.D.
Sun Lakes - John L Beamer, Ed.D. of Sun Lakes, Arizona passed away April 9, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio February 23, 1930, he is survived by his beloved wife, Veronica, daughter Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Grandson Maxx Carlisle-King, brother Carl, and Brother-In-Law Alex (and Mae) Hubbard.
John and Veronica moved to Sun Lakes in 1985 while winding down their careers and enjoyed a complete retirement including a great deal of travelling in the USA and abroad. John served on the Board of Directors for the Oakwood Villas 46A including President of the Association.
John obtained his Doctorate degree from The George Washington University in Washington D.C. He spent 38 years as an educator and retired as Superintendent of Schools in the Santa Cruz school district. He published articles in several educational journals.
He played baseball in high school and college, and spent 13 years in the Canton City League and Northern Ohio Industrial League as a left handed pitcher, pitching three one hitters during his career. He served during the Korean War as an Army medic. John was an avid golfer, winning the President's Club First Flight championship at Cottonwood, First Flight
Shoot Out championship at Cottonwood and Palo Verde golf courses, and he and Veronica were couples champions one year at Palo Verde. He was proud of his six hole in one shots but more proud of Veronica's two hole in one's.
Among his hobbies, he built several pieces of fine furniture for the home, his own golf clubs (as well as clubs for friends), and was very involved in photography. He has received over a hundred award ribbons for prints and digital images at State competitions and was twice named Photographer of the Year by the Sun Lakes Camera Cub. He photographed the local dance troupe, Silver Foxes, and created yearly calendars for them.
John loved life, but more than anything, his deep love for Veronica sustained his life.
Rosary will start at 10:30 AM, with Mass following on Tuesday, April 16 at St Steven's Roman Catholic Church in Sun Lakes, with arrangements by Bueler Mortuary of Chandler. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Religious Education Program at St Stephen's.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019