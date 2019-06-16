John "Mac" Lenarr McCormick



Surprise - 86, of Surprise, AZ passed away June 10, 2019. John was born in Wylie, Texas. He enlisted into the United States Army in 1953. He proudly served his country for 27 years, which included two tours of duty in Vietnam, deployments to France, Germany, and five state side assignments. He retired in 1980 as a Command Sargent Major in Louisiana where he raised his family before moving to Arizona in 2003.



He was an active member of the Catholic Church at Luke Air Force Base, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. In years past he was an avid fisherman, a devoted gardener, and loved spending time outdoors. In recent years his interest became spending time with family, traveling, reading and watching Wheel of Fortune.



Mr. McCormick was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jane McCormick in 2015, both of his parents, five brothers and one sister. He is survived by his children: Michael E McCormick, Debra K Lesan (Harvey), Joseph P. McCormick (Lori), Rev. Thomas J. McCormick (Jacqueline) and Mary M. Busher (Mark); grandchildren: Courtney, Joshua (Tara), Bradley, Matthew, Dylan, Brittney, Hannah, Jonathan and Kelly; great grandchildren: Jackson, MacKenzie, Addison, Cason, Elias, Mason, Emery and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at 10am - 12pm with funeral services at 12pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Menke Funeral Home Chapel, 12420 N 103rd Ave, Sun City, AZ. Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ. Please visit www.menkefuneralhome.com to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:



Luke Catholic Community, 13968 West Shooting Star St., Luke AFB, AZ 85309, Attn: Ronald Metha