|
|
John Low
John Low, was born on September 18, 1924 and passed on January 6, 2020. He attended Tucson High School and began attending the University of Arizona until being called into the US Navy in 1943 where he served as an Aviation Radioman First Class. In 1946 he returned to the UofA graduating in 1948.
In 1949 he married Anne Gillmore, whom he met at the UofA.
In 1951 he and John Cohill, a Sigma Chi Fraternity brother, moved to Phoenix where they founded and operated Cohill and Low Tire Company on East Washington Street for over thirty years. From 1985 until 2008 John engaged in a second career as a mortgage broker.
Anne and John enjoyed membership in the Arizona Country Club for over thirty years. He served the community on various boards and commissions of the City of Phoenix and Maricopa County. He was a past Big Chief of the Phoenix Thunderbirds and past President of Phoenix Rotary 100.
Predeceased by his son Jonathan, he is survived by his wife Anne and sons Christopher (Ann) and Andrew and grandchildren Lyndle Anne Pleasant (Cutter and daughter Crystal Sue Pleasant) John Low II and Landry Low.
A private family service has been held.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020