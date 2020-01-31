Resources
John M. "Mike" Daley Jr.

John M. "Mike" Daley, Jr.

3/26/1938-1/27/2020

Mike Daley passed away on January 27, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. In 1978, Mike accepted a professor position at Arizona State University in Tempe, and went on to serve as assistant dean and dean of the School of Social Work before retiring in 2003. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Assumption in Bellingham followed by a reception at the church. A 1:00 pm graveside service with military honors will be held at Bayview Cemetery. View the complete obituary and share your memories of Mike with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
