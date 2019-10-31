Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
John M. "Jack" Gurney

Phoenix - John "Jack" M. Gurney passed away on October 26, 2019.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 1, 1931.

John served with the United States Army for three years.

In 1955, he married Ann Hadley; they were blessed with three children Sheri, David & Linda.

John worked as a Right-of-Way agent for SRP retiring after 35 years of service. After his retirement, he worked as an usher for 15 years for both the Diamond Backs and the Suns.

John is survived by his two daughters Sheri Cahn (Charles) & Linda (Michael) Braun, three grandchildren Christopher, Jennifer & Kyle, cousins Skip & Freddie and his companion for the past 35 years Sheila Krytenberg. He was preceded in death by his son David.

John was laid to rest with military honors at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, please contact family for information.

Donations in his honor can be sent to Resurrection Street Ministry, Inc; [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019
