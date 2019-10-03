|
|
John M. Rucidlo
Phoenix - December 8, 1951 - September 30, 2019
If you were lucky enough to meet and be around John, it was hard not to smile because of the way he treated you.
John, AKA "Tish" as some called him, was a true one of a kind ray of sunshine when he entered any room, his charismatic and delightful air was contagious.
He was raised in Centerline, Michigan by his mother Jeanette and father John, where he spent his early years. John was the oldest of the three siblings, big brother to Kathy and Sherry.
Growing up in Michigan, he loved and had a passion for sports. From a young age, John was a true competitor, playing hockey at the age of seven. He later excelled in school as well as sports, graduating from St. Clement High School. John continued his education and went to Ferris State University. After graduating college, he decided it was time to venture west to a warmer climate. In the late 70's John moved to Phoenix, where his family would soon join him.
In Phoenix, he started a very successful career in real estate and worked hard to lovingly raise a family of three stepsons, and soon after, his daughter Joanna. John was an incredibly devoted and caring father. From tee-ball games to track meets, he was there every step of the way showing his unconditional love and support.
A few years passed, and then John met his amazing wife Lisa. She shares the similar traits and hobbies that complimented John's active, always on the go mentality and lifestyle. John and Lisa were a match made in heaven, sharing life-experiences, and especially loved to travel together. Lisa had a passion and love for taking care of rescue cats, so she introduced John to that and he took on that challenge with open arms. Lisa was John's true and devoted partner and everyone could see that they enjoyed their time together.
A true connoisseur of sports, John loved to play golf, racquetball, and club hockey on his lifelong team the Rebels. He not only loved to play sports, but was also an avid fan. If there was a sports game on tv, he was always close by, but he particularly loved to root for his favorite hockey teams the Wings & Yotes and baseball teams the Tigers & D-backs. Just like his father, he also enjoyed an occasional bet or two on the horses or dogs.
True, John liked sports and competition, but his true passion was his love for people. The generosity and kindness he had for his fellow man was easy to see in regards to his real estate career, but more importantly, his love shined and radiated as an amazing family man and the love he always showed his friends.
John happily shared his life with others, living each and every day to the very fullest. We would sometimes joke, because every time you called John he was either playing golf, on vacation, at a game, or maybe enjoying game-night with friends.
He will be deeply missed by so many, and his legacy will live in our hearts forever.
John is survived by his Wife: Lisa, Daughter: Joanna, Sisters: Kathy & Sherry, Stepsons: Billy, Heston, Julian, & Russell, Niece: Kristin, Nephews: Brandon, Ryan, & Austin.
Services will be held on Monday, October 7th at 2pm at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, located at 7601 E. Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. A "Celebration of John" will follow after services.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019