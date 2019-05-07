Services
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Buckeye,, AZ
John Manuel "Juan" Amabisca Sr. Obituary
John (Juan) Manuel Amabisca Sr.

Buckeye - John (Juan) Manuel Amabisca Sr. passed away on May 1st, 2019 from complications of surgery. He was an Arizona native, born in Buckeye, AZ. He attended Buckeye Elementary and High Schools. He worked for Maricopa County Parks and Recreation and then Glendale Elementary School District before retiring in April 2018. He was a "forever cowboy gentlemen" and loved roping with friends and his daughter. He loved his family and his God.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Amabisca and his children, Andrea Cordova (husband Steve), Abigail J Amabisca, Nellie Amabisca, son John Amabisca Jr. (wife Chelsea), Stepchildren; Dahn F Ribeiro (husband Vinicius) and Topher Hernandez (wife Haylee). He has 9 grandchildren and another on the way who will miss having their Tata around including Adrianna Cordova, Kylie McLenithan, Cooper Trailer, Ethan Ribeiro, Dellon Trailor, Christian Ribeiro, Lincoln Hernandez, Alice Amabisca, Knox Hernandez and Dean Amabisca coming soon. He is also survived by his sisters Irene Garcia (husband Richard) and Pauline Salas (husband Rudy) and Anna Amabisca. Also missing him in this life are his many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and many friends.

His mother, father, brother, cousin, best friend, father-in-law and many other family and friends lost along the way have greeted him HOME.

Services will be held on May 10th at St. Henry Catholic Church in Buckeye, at 9:30 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 7, 2019
