Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Historic Sahuaro Ranch Fruit Packing Shed
9802 N 59th ave.
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hozian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mark Hozian


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
John Mark Hozian Obituary
John Mark Hozian

Phoenix - 1957 ~ 2019

Dearest husband to Cathy; Loving Son to Jacquenetta Wright; Amazing father to Billy, Stephanie & Jaclyn; Grandfather to Nicole, Blain, Surina, Zoey & Bianca; Best friend & brother to Sara Valentino.

Our family's rock & favorite Loony Tune, surrounded by his family, passed away April 29, 2019.

Memorial Services will be held June 8th, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00 pm at Historic Sahuaro Ranch Fruit Packing Shed, 9802 N 59th ave. Glendale AZ 85302 (Light lunch immediately following services at the facility).

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Aspca of Arizona or Central Arizona Shelter Services.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.