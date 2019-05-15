|
|
John Mark Hozian
Phoenix - 1957 ~ 2019
Dearest husband to Cathy; Loving Son to Jacquenetta Wright; Amazing father to Billy, Stephanie & Jaclyn; Grandfather to Nicole, Blain, Surina, Zoey & Bianca; Best friend & brother to Sara Valentino.
Our family's rock & favorite Loony Tune, surrounded by his family, passed away April 29, 2019.
Memorial Services will be held June 8th, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00 pm at Historic Sahuaro Ranch Fruit Packing Shed, 9802 N 59th ave. Glendale AZ 85302 (Light lunch immediately following services at the facility).
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Aspca of Arizona or Central Arizona Shelter Services.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 19, 2019