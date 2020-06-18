John Mark Reherman
John Mark Reherman

Phoenix - John Mark Reherman "JR" of Phoenix, Arizona passed away suddenly on June 14, 2020 while doing one of the things he loved the most, camping near Flagstaff. John was born in Kingfisher, Oklahoma on April 16, 1958. John grew up on the family farm and he was an avid gun enthusiast as well as a scuba diver, water skier and pilot. John graduated from Oklahoma State University (Go Pokes!) in 1980. John was the wonderful father of two daughters, Samantha Jade Ceron (David Ceron) and Kara Reherman (Jonathan Ward). He was truly the best father to his girls and encouraged their dreams. In 2008, John married Mindy Reherman and he found his perfect other half. They shared an unmatched bond and enjoyed every minute together, whether they were in their backyard enjoying the beautiful wooden tiki bar he built by hand, traveling, or at the beach. "JR" worked at the Arizona Department of Revenue for almost 30 years as an administrator where he was known for his sharp memory and infectious laugh. There aren't enough words to describe how much he loved and how much he was loved. He planned large vacations with his family and he enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge of cultural history. John had two grandsons, Jack and Camden Ceron, whom he loved immensely. He is survived by his sister, Lisa Owens (Kelly Owens), nieces, Holly Yannetta (Chris Yannetta) and Lindsay Williams (Josh Williams), and nephew, Adam Austin (Kayann Austin). John will forever be on an island with bananas and sand. To leave memories and tributes please visit www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
