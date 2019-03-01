|
|
John Marquez
Phoenix - John J. Marquez, 66 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away unexpectedly February 12,2019 in Coral Springs, Florida. John was born in McNary, Arizona on February 9,1953 to Joe and Ramona.He is survived by his Aunt Rose Lopez, sisters Julia Martinez (Antonio), Frances Vera (David), brothers Ruben, and Michael and many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Manuel and Eselena Marquez, maternal grandparents Cipriano and Estella Benitez, parents Joe and Ramona Marquez, brothers Robert and Anthony Marquez. A visitation and Rosary will be held at Al Moore Grimshaw Funeral Home on Friday March 1, from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. A celebration of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Basiica at 10:00am, internment to follow at St Francis Cemetery. For condolences and memories please visit almooregrimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019