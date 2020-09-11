John Martin FrerichsSan Antonio, TX - December 19, 1948- September 1, 2020John Martin Frerichs, age 71, passed away September 1, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. John was born in Phoenix, Arizona on December 19, 1948. He attended Sunnyslope High School and Glendale Community College. John served in the United States Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. He worked for the Arizona Department of Transportation for twenty years, retiring in 2002.John was a proud member of the Sheriff's Mounted Posse of Maricopa County. His fondest memories were spending time on the family's ranches, working cattle and hunting. Upon retirement, John followed his parents to D'Hanis, Texas (near San Antonio) to live with them on their ranch.John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Frerichs, his brother, Robert Frerichs, and his grandparents, William and Hazel Frerichs. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, William and Judi Frerichs, his uncle and aunt, Wayne and Judi Frerichs, his nephew, Reed Frerichs, his nieces, Holly Messer and Heather Frerichs, and his two cousins, Douglas and Stephen Frerichs.A private family memorial service will be held in Flagstaff, Arizona at a later date.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atArrangements withPORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EASTSAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221