|
|
John Martin MacVean
Phoenix - John Martin MacVean passed away on September 16, 2019. John is survived by his wife Sharon, son Christopher, daughter Lynn and 3 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church, 12835 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, 85032. Inurnment will follow at 12:30PM at the National Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024. Luncheon in church Fellowship Hall at 1:00PM. Memorial donations for the playground may be made to the Autism Academy Parent Partnership Program/P3, 8340 N. 49th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85032.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019