Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church
12835 N. 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John MacVean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Martin MacVean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Martin MacVean Obituary
John Martin MacVean

Phoenix - John Martin MacVean passed away on September 16, 2019. John is survived by his wife Sharon, son Christopher, daughter Lynn and 3 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church, 12835 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, 85032. Inurnment will follow at 12:30PM at the National Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024. Luncheon in church Fellowship Hall at 1:00PM. Memorial donations for the playground may be made to the Autism Academy Parent Partnership Program/P3, 8340 N. 49th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85032.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now