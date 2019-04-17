Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Franciscan Renewal Center at Our Lady of the Angels Church
5802 E. Lincoln Dr.
Paradise Valley, AZ
View Map
Resources
Obituary

John Matthew MacLeod Obituary
John Matthew MacLeod

Phoenix - John Matthew MacLeod, 81, passed away on April 14, 2019 after a long, valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. John died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife Carol, and his two children, Kathleen and Matthew. The Visitation will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a small prayer service to follow. The Funeral Mass will be held at the Franciscan Renewal Center at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 5802 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley at 9:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the Desert Southwest Chapter, at https://act.alz.org

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019
