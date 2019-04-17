|
John Matthew MacLeod
Phoenix - John Matthew MacLeod, 81, passed away on April 14, 2019 after a long, valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. John died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife Carol, and his two children, Kathleen and Matthew. The Visitation will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a small prayer service to follow. The Funeral Mass will be held at the Franciscan Renewal Center at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 5802 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley at 9:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the Desert Southwest Chapter, at https://act.alz.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019