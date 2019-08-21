|
|
John Michael Colletti
Glendale - Our handsome, strong and much-loved John Michael Colletti passed away at his home on August 11, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife, daughter, son and many family members and friends by his side.
He was born on April 27, 1957 in Los Angeles, California to Nancy Ann and Paul Michael Colletti.
The thing that he treasured most in life was his family. He married his high school true love, Kathy in 2003. He was very proud of and could never love his daughter, Lily and his son, Paul enough. John admired, respected and dearly loved his father, Paul and mother, Nancy. He truly enjoyed and cherished the wonderful times with his brothers, sister, brother-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law and all his nephews and niece.
John was an adventurous and awesome man who enjoyed life with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved fast cars, motorcycles, Harley Davidson his favorite, boats, waterskiing and you would even see him speed by on a skateboard.
Nothing made John happier then to see that everyone was having fun, enjoying themselves and loved trying to make them laugh with that quick-witted sense of humor. John was a great, loyal and genuine true friend to all who knew him and had a special way of making everyone smile. He left his friends and family with many cherished memories and stories of time spent with him. He will be remembered as being a happy and full of life guy, good and kind person, a one of a kind that will never be forgotten.
John was preceded in death by his father Paul Colletti. John will be forever remembered by his wife Kathy; his children, Lily (Dana) and Paul; his mother Nancy Colletti; and by his sister and brothers Steven (Angela) and Joe (Barb) and Angela (Chris). John will also be forever remembered by his niece and nephews Brian (Julia), C.J., Beau, Dylan, Joey, Kate and extended family and dear friends. Also, he will be missed by Toby, Taylor and his favorite kitty, Taz (also known as sexy, baby kitty) who are still looking for him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
A Celebration of Life Farewell will be held at 3:30pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Pleasant Harbor Marina, 40202 87th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85383.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of John may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014, https://www.hov.org. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 21, 2019