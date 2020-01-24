|
|
John Mill
John was born on April 1, 1961 in Ripon, WI, the son of Francis B. Mill and the late Georgine M. Mill. He graduated from Ripon High School in 1979. He received his degree in Information Technology from DeVry University in Phoenix, AZ. John was currently employed by Dignity Healthcare as a Sr. Technical Analyst. He had a witty sense of humor and could make anyone laugh with his one liners and jokes. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, loved the outdoors and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He also looked forward to any time he could spend with his nephews, whom he loved dearly. John will be missed deeply by his family and friends. John is survived by his father, Francis (Bonnie) Mill of Scottsdale, AZ; twin sister Jane (Shane) Kollin; sister Susan Peppler; nephews John & Jeffrey Kollin and Adam & Austin Peppler. He is further survived by his best friends Steve Lang and Doug Rickert along with his feline companions Max & Mia. John is preceded in death by his Mother, Georgine (nee Schave) Mill; maternal and paternal grandparents; and Uncle Thomas Schave.
A Memorial Service for John will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Messinger Indian SchoolFuneral Home, Scottsdale, AZ officiated by Joseph Tosini, Pastor of AZ.
Visitation and a Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 E. Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971 with Reverend William Whalen officiating. Visitation from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name. Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971 is handling the arrangements. John's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Doug and Steve for their kindness.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020