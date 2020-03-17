Services
St James Roman Catholic Church
184 S Finley Ave
Basking Ridge, NJ 07920
John "Jack" Moakler


1944 - 2020
John "Jack" Moakler Obituary
John "Jack" Moakler

Tempe - John "Jack" Moakler passed away on February 15, 2020 in Hospice of the Valley, Tempe, AZ. Her was 76. Jack was born in the Bronx, NY on January 4, 1944. He grew up in Bergenfield, NJ and graduated Bergen Catholic High School, Oradell, NJ class of 1962. Jack was also a graduate of Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. He had a Masters in Education from Arizona University. Jack served his country from 1966-1972 in the Marine Corp Reserves. Jack was a substance abuse and addiction counsellor for many years in the Phoenix, Tempe, Mesa area.

He is survived by this twin brother William A. Moakler, New York, brother Thomas Moakler and his wife Barbara of Houlton, ME and sister Gail Cowser, New Milford, CT. There will be a Mass of Resurrection on May 30 in St. James Catholic church in Basking Ridge, NJ with burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Rest in peace dear brother; we will love you forever.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020
