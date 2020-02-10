|
|
John Neil Prator
The world lost an incredible loving person on February 4, 2020. John Neil Prator was called to heaven at the young age of 60. Born in Phoenix on May 20, 1959, to Mary and Jay Prator, he went to Camelback High, attended ASU and Santa Clara where he earned a BS in Accounting and passed his CPA. His priority was family. He married, the love of his life Melissa, twenty-nine years ago and they were blessed with a son, Dylan. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Kay Pearson, Cynthia Prator, and Michael Keith Prator. He, loved History, reading, Sports, and his job. Neil worked at Vinyl Tech as CFO for 20+ years enjoying every minute with his co-worker/friends. His generosity of spirit and compassion for humanity were known by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of his life will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 12 at the Laveen Latter Day Saints Ward on 4125 W. Baseline Road, Phoenix. In lieu of Flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either United Blood Services or () be made in his honor.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020