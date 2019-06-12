|
|
John Nicholas Bessler
- - John N. Bessler (Jack) passed on to be with the Lord on May 31st at the age of 87. John was one of 4 children born to Edwin and Marie Bessler. After graduation from Riverside Brookfield High School in IL, he joined the USAF and served from 51 to 55 at the rank of Staff Sargent as part of the Silent Peace Keepers. Military awards include the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Force Longevity Medal. Jack spent 30 years with Sears as an Outside Sales Decorator Consultant. He achieved his life-long dream and acquired his private pilot's license. As a proud owner of a Piper Archer 180 and member of the Phoenix Flyers, John enjoyed the wide open Arizona skies. Jack was awarded the lifetime achievement award for volunteering over 6000 hours as a motor assist officer with the Chandler Police Department. As a coach, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and church volunteer he served his family, community, and faith. Jack Bessler is survived by his wife Bunny Armstrong Bessler, his sister Maryann Gaa, his sons Jackie Bessler, Don Armstrong, Tom Armstrong, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 28 nieces and nephews. He is preceded by death by his beloved brothers Eddie and Lee Bessler and his daughter Laura Armstrong Cook. God Speed. We love you.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019