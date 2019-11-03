|
John Norbert Uhlmeyer
Columbia - John (Jack) Norbert Uhlmeyer left this earth to be with our heavenly father on Friday, November 1, 2019. Jack was born June 21, 1931, on the longest day of that year (summer solstice) in Flint, MI to Lewis Joseph and Nancy Murphy Uhlmeyer. He was educated at St. Michaels and went on to serve his country proudly as Corporal in the US Marine Corp. During the Korean Conflict, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the National Defense Medal and the United Nations Medal. He was a lifelong entrepreneur acquiring his first business, a grocery store, at the age of 17. He owned a cement company, delivered cars for GM to the railway for shipping and owned a highly successful bar, the El Toro Lounge in Flint for 20 years. Jack was a devout Roman Catholic and a dedicated family man. His grandchildren, who called him Papa, described him as a gift from God and the grandfather that everyone deserved. He was generous, kind and hardworking, always placing the needs of others before his own. Having lived in Flint, MI, Mesa, AZ and Columbia, SC since 2000, Jack had numerous friends and acquaintances in addition to his large family. He was truly loved and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary Lou Burns; brothers, Patrick Uhlmeyer, James Uhlmeyer, Lewis J. Uhlmeyer, II; sisters, Rita Uhlmeyer, Mary Enwiller, Margaret Uhlmeyer, Catherine Burley and a daughter, Ellen Marie Uhlmeyer. Survivors include his former wife, Patricia Ann Debeau: two daughters, April Uhlmeyer Smith (Holcombe), Dana Uhlmeyer Ryan (Sherman) and three grandchildren, John Nash Smith, Joseph Boyd Smith and Marie Isabel Smith.
A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St Thomas More Catholic Church with a reception to follow. Burial will be held at New Calvary Cemetery in Flint, MI.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019