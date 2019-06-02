|
|
John O. Whiteman
- - John O. Whiteman peacefully passed away the morning of May 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Betty, son Jeff Whiteman (Holly), daughter Christy Wilson (Jim), son Eric Whiteman (Sarah), stepsons Stephen Taylor (Todd), Christopher Taylor (Jenny), 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and sister Jinx Patterson.
He worked his entire adult life at Empire Southwest, becoming the second generation of Whitemans to serve as CEO in the mid-1990s. He established Empire's values of safety, integrity, respect, excellence, teamwork, stewardship and astonishment, which continue to guide the company to this day. John retired in 2002 to focus on philanthropy.
He lived a life committed to helping others. Of particular importance to John was giving back. John was passionately committed to philanthropy that benefitted young children, supporting numerous organizations in these endeavors. He leaves a legacy of kindness, hard work and compassion that will resonate in all the lives that he touched.
To continue John's legacy, please be kind and make a positive difference in the lives of others. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either AZ BrainFood (AZbrainfood.org), Operation Underground Railroad (Ourrescue.org) or Girls Scouts of America (GirlsScoutsAZ.org)
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019