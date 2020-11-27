John Patrick Fitzmaurice
John Patrick Fitzmaurice Jr. (Fitz) passed away early morning of November 24, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to Lillian and John Fitzmaurice. He was the youngest of his siblings Raymond, Alice, Howard and Grace.
He attended school until he was 17, when he enlisted in the Navy on October 27, 1943, Navy Day. John served honorably in World War II, Navy Reserves, and then later reenlisted in the Korean War. He was a crew member of a B-24 Liberator and part of the squadron on the PB4Y2. His entire life he enjoyed airplanes, airshows and the honor of serving in the US Navy.
After serving his country John married his love, Patricia. They married June 1, 1957. In the following years they started their family with their children Tracey, Kimberly and Christopher. During the time he was building his family in Chicago he was working to earn his journeyman card at the Chicago Tribune. His family foundations began at the kitchen table as John felt the importance of sharing a "good" meal together. John's family could always count on him as family was always first.
In 1972 John was able to move his family to Glendale, Arizona where he worked at the Arizona Republic and Gazette as a pressman in the printing trade until 1988 when he retired from the newspaper. John made lifelong friendships everywhere he went. He never met a stranger and was loved by all that met him. He was often the life of the party because he enjoyed everyone's company.
The last days of his life were spent with family. John was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his son Christopher in 2016. He is survived by his wife Patricia of 63 years, Tracey, Kimberly (husband Tom), Christopher's wife, Kerry and his grandchildren Beau, Christopher, Amy, Grace, Taylor, Bailey, and Payton who all will miss him much. John was often heard saying, "I'm watching you." And we are all counting on that.
The services will be a private ceremony in Sun City. There will be a celebration of life scheduled in the near future. To send condolences to the family visit www.SunlandMemorial.com