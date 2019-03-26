|
John Paul Butler
Reston, VA - John Paul Butler, 75, passed away on March 11, 2019 in Reston, Virginia. He was born February 5, 1946 in Eglin, Florida and grew up in Arizona attending Glendale High School. He received a BA in Education at ASU and an MA in Aerospace Management from University of Southern California. John was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity. He was a Captain in the US Air Force for over 11 years as a Communications Systems Officer and a Major in the Air National Guard for four years. His 25 year civilian career in Washington DC was with Lockheed Martin as a Systems Engineer. He was married to Dolores Junya Paulman for 49 years. John is survived by his wife Dolores of Reston, VA, his sister Jacqueline Butler-Diaz (Lionel) of Mesa, AZ and a niece Alena Grace Butler Diaz of Seattle, WA. He is predeceased by his parents Paul Roland Butler and Pauline Faye Butcher Butler. John is remembered for his sense of humor, his leadership skills, his kindness, his skills as an artist and photographer, his meticulous patience in fine craftwork, electronics and woodworking, his satisfaction in teaching others,and his devotion to his parents-in-law as they aged. His wife Dolores was a devoted caregiver and partner through more than 20 years of his battle with Parkinsons. He took special pleasure in his three caregivers Nikki, Janet and Bobby. A graveside service with military honors will take place at Quantico National Cemetery, VA
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 26, 2019