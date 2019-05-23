|
|
John Philip Patton
Sun City - John Philip Patton, 82 of Sun City, AZ passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019.
"Phil" as his friends knew him is survived by his children; daughter Laura J Patton-Seitz and her husband, Gregory L Seitz and son; Christopher John Patton and his wife Tressa M. Patton. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren: Conner N Seitz, Spencer J Patton and Kayley M Patton.
Phil was a true Arizonian; born in Phoenix--he loved the great state and lived his entire life in and around Phoenix where he grew up in the Encanto downtown Phoenix Area. He was proud to say he was an Arizona State University graduate with a Degree in Business Management. While at ASU, he was an active member of the ROTC. After graduating from ASU, he served in the Army as a First Lieutenant and later in the Army reserves. He was a mortgage banker for most of his career but his love of birds and animals took him down another career path as a exotic bird rancher where he raised mostly Parrots, Macaws and Emus and became well known for his expertise for avian care. He was most proud of his grandchildren and shared his life stories with them. Phil was passionate about life and could always be counted on for a good story, a laugh or sharing a lesson in life or funny antidotes.
Private family services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. Contributions in memory of Phil Patton can be made to the COPD foundation at COPDfoundation.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 23, 2019