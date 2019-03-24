Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Orangewood Presbyterian Church
7321 N. 10th St.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Plowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Plowden


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Plowden Obituary
John Plowden

Goodyear - John Richards Plowden, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 8th, 2019.

He was born August 16, 1923 in Greenville South Carolina to the late John Richards and Annie Blackwell Plowden. Dick and his family moved around during his childhood but settled in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. He attended Clemson University for two years prior to his joining the US Army and served as a pilot in the "86th Fighter Bomber Group". After the war, he stayed in what is now the United States Air Force Reserves and finished his education at The Citadel Military College in Charleston.SC. He met the love of his life, Martha McKenzie, and they were married in 1960 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Their honeymoon was spent moving to Phoenix, Arizona where they eventually became reconciled to the unfavorable summer weather and has made many friends after living here for the past 55 years. Many of these friends were made through contacts at Orangewood Presbyterian Church. Dick retired out of the reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. He had many hobbies including shooting competition, playing golf and he loved to tinker around the house and his yard. He stayed very involved with his buddies from the 86th fighter bomber group, hosting a reunion for the group on one occasion in Phoenix. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 59 years, Martha McKenzie Plowden, and two sisters, Laura Renneker and Anne Houghton. The family would like to thank his neighbors Bob and Leah George who lent a helping hand and heart. Services will be Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Orangewood Presbyterian Church 7321 N. 10th St. Phoenix, AZ. 85020 starting at 11:00 am. For tributes please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
Download Now