John Plowden



Goodyear - John Richards Plowden, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 8th, 2019.



He was born August 16, 1923 in Greenville South Carolina to the late John Richards and Annie Blackwell Plowden. Dick and his family moved around during his childhood but settled in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. He attended Clemson University for two years prior to his joining the US Army and served as a pilot in the "86th Fighter Bomber Group". After the war, he stayed in what is now the United States Air Force Reserves and finished his education at The Citadel Military College in Charleston.SC. He met the love of his life, Martha McKenzie, and they were married in 1960 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Their honeymoon was spent moving to Phoenix, Arizona where they eventually became reconciled to the unfavorable summer weather and has made many friends after living here for the past 55 years. Many of these friends were made through contacts at Orangewood Presbyterian Church. Dick retired out of the reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. He had many hobbies including shooting competition, playing golf and he loved to tinker around the house and his yard. He stayed very involved with his buddies from the 86th fighter bomber group, hosting a reunion for the group on one occasion in Phoenix. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 59 years, Martha McKenzie Plowden, and two sisters, Laura Renneker and Anne Houghton. The family would like to thank his neighbors Bob and Leah George who lent a helping hand and heart. Services will be Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Orangewood Presbyterian Church 7321 N. 10th St. Phoenix, AZ. 85020 starting at 11:00 am. For tributes please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary