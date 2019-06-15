|
|
John Porter Johnson
Phoenix - John Porter Johnson, 89, passed away of natural causes on June 9, 2019. John was a long-time Arizona resident, moving to Phoenix in 1950. He was born in Oklahoma City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Porter Johnson and Marie Haun Johnson, son Douglas P Johnson and brothers Joseph A Johnson and Caleb L Johnson. He is survived by his wife Mona Johnson, brother Gerald H Johnson (BJ), daughters Janet Green, Sally Donnell, Lisa Kandes, step daughters Denise Kidwell (Jim), Darla Ziegler (Joe), and grandchildren Noah Hoye, Matthew Johnson, Joshua Kandes (Amanda), Steven Kandes (Ambar), Jeffrey Mode (Rebeca), Susan Ziegler and three great-grandchildren.
John was a well-known wholesale automobile broker. He did business in most valley dealerships, and was known for handling quality merchandise. He loved prospecting; he and Mona had many staked mining claims throughout the state, including several proven copper and gold properties. He also enjoyed fishing and golf.
John and Mona are residents of Westbrook Village in Peoria. Since his retirement in 2000, they enjoyed summering in the White Mountains, where they built a beautiful log home in Lakeside.
The family is respecting John's wishes that no services be held.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Operation Homefront www.operationhomefront.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 15 to June 16, 2019