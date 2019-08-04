|
|
John R. McConnell, Sr.
Scottsdale - Aug. 24, 1921 - June 23, 2019
John was born in Chicago, IL. graduating from Thornton Township High School in 1939 and continued his education by attending Dodd Institute of Technology.
He enlisted with the Army Air Corps in 1943 serving as a pilot instructor, specializing in instrument flying, ultimately reaching the rank of First Lieutenant. After the war, John moved to Phoenix, AZ where he started a life-long career in the swimming pool industry. He built two successful companies, McConnell Pools and Medallion Pools. He had the honor to be one of the founders of the National Swimming Pool Institute of which he was an original board member. He also joined the Downtown Rotary Club (#100 at Thunderbird) and was also a member of the American Legion (post 44).
John was a true lover of life, enjoying travel, sports, fishing, plays, tennis (from 60 to 90 years old), and particularly music and dancing. He danced regularly well into his nineties. John played drums in Chicago with an eleven-piece swing band and then played most of the resort hotels in the Phoenix area.
Perhaps his greatest joy was raising his family. He is survived by four of his five children, including his daughters Kathleen Earl (Ross), Teresa Noorlag (Martin), and sons John R. McConnell, Jr. (Judith), and Michael McConnell (Dana), twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. They will forever hold him dearly in their hearts.
John's family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for their tender loving care.
A funeral service to honor John's life will be held at Old Adobe Mission located at 3817 N. Brown Ave. Scottsdale, AZ on August 24, 2019 at 10 am. A celebration of life will immediately follow the service held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help located at 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019