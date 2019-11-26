|
|
John R. Moreno
El Mirage - Former Mayor of El Mirage Arizona John R. Moreno 75, passed away on November 21st 2019. Family members including his children were by his side when he passed away. John was born on January 15th 1944 in Casa Grande Arizona. John lived most of his life in El Mirage Arizona while a resident of El Mirage he became involved with coaching Little League sports and involved with City politics. Elected as a City Councilman he worked diligently toward the city's Improvement, his hard work earned him being elected the Mayor of El Mirage. As Mayor he worked to bring employment and social programs to his constituents. As Mayor he found happiness and helping others, he also found satisfaction in knowing he was there for anyone in need. John was a member of Laborers Local 383 where he was a construction laborer. He was appointed Business Agent by his friend Bill Soltero. John thrived as a Business Agent, he relished the opportunity of representing Union Members, defending the rights of Workers and Labor organizing. Some of John's fondest memories were working side-by-side with Bill Soltero and Cesar Chavez. After retiring from the Laborers Local 383 and walking away from politics he found a new successful life as a landscape salesman for Arizona Rainfall. John dealt with numerous health issues but tried to live his life to the fullest until his last days. John will be dolefully missed by family and friends. John is survived by brother Jack Moreno, sister Stella Samora, sons John and Ronny Moreno, daughter Carla Dominguez, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, many family members and friends. Celebration of John R. Moreno's life will be held at Sun West Funeral Home
12525 Northwest Grand Avenue November 30th, 2019
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Reception to follow at
Dysart Community Center
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019