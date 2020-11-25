1/1
John Rajczyk
Phoenix - Beloved husband, father, and Grandfather John Steven Rajczyk passed away at his home near Phoenix on November 23, 2020. He was born in Bayonne , NJ on April 15, 1928.

In Bayonne, John worked various jobs to help his family survive the Great Depression and graduated from Bayonne High School in 1945. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine, the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force as an overseas mechanic for B-17s.

On May 5, 1950, John married Suzanne Helen (Konopka). John was Honorably Discharged in 1955 and attended the Newark College of Engineering to study electrical engineering. He joined Public Service Electric & Gas where he retired after 33 years of service.

John's ultimate legacy was putting his catholic faith in action. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus in New Jersey and Arizona. He was a founding member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Ahwatukee and served as Eucharistic Minister where he brought communion to home bound parishioners. Although John received numerous awards and recognition, he was a quiet worker and doer, and never one to seek glory for his service.

John is survived by his wife Suzanne; his three children, Steven (Diane) Rajczyk, of Lihue, HI; Susan Michelle (Jim) Donahue, of Phoenix, AZ; and David (Donna) Raye, of Lake Forest, IL; his six grandkids, Stanley, Harlee, Christopher, Michele, Emily & Evan; his sister Irene Joswik, of Bayonne, NJ. John was predeceased by his first daughter, Michelle (1954 - 1956).

John requested NO FLOWERS and preferred donations for Hospice of the Valley. Services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
6024370436
