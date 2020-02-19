|
|
John Richard Fry
Chandler - John Richard Fry, born June 29, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, passed away on February 15, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona after a long battle with Alzheimer's. John proudly served in the US Navy for 21 years from 1961-1982. After his retirement he moved out West to complete his Bachelor's degree at Mesa State College in Grand Junction, CO, and then moved to the Phoenix area to begin a 30 year career in accounting as a CPA. Through all of his years, regardless of his occupation or location, John always found immense happiness with his friends and family, and he brought joy to everyone he knew. John is survived by his wife Lyn of 52 years, daughters Julie (Jason) Magro, Stacey (Chris) McDonald, Melissa Fry, sister Nancy (Richard) Lulfs, brother Tim (Pam) Fry, and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lillian Fry, and his brother Norm Fry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to () or Hilarity for Charity (wearehfc.org), an organization dedicated raising awareness, inspiring change, and accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care, research, and support. Graveside service will be held on February 28, 10:00-10:30 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona located at 23029 N Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ. Immediately following, a celebration of life gathering will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, located at 200 West Beardsley Road, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020