John Richard Hunter
John Richard Hunter, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. John was born on May 11, 1950 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The oldest of four siblings, he spent his early childhood in Des Moines, Iowa. At 12 years old he and his family moved to Phoenix, where he would live the rest of his life. He graduated from Camelback High School in 1968, and then went on to work at Salt River Project from 1972 until his retirement in 2014. Originally working in the mailroom, he received multiple promotions and spent most of his career as an engineer in Hydroelectric Generation, where he held the positions of Operations and Maintenance Supervisor and Senior Computer Analyst. He authored numerous scientific publications in the area of hydroelectricity.
John was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. He is remembered with great fondness by his sister, niece and nephews for his sense of humor, generous heart, brilliant mind, and love of anything that had to do with engineering and technology.
John is survived by his sister, Cory Olson, and his niece and nephews, Micah Olson, Kirk Olson, Anna Flint, and Han Olson. He is preceded in death by his mother, Amy "Terry" Hunter, and his brothers Jeffrey Hunter and Mark Hunter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020