John Robert Bacon, II
Phoenix - John Robert Bacon, II, age 44, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. John was born June 26, 1974 in Mesa, Arizona to Bob and Emmy Bacon. He spent his childhood primarily in Phoenix and San Diego. As an adult he lived in the Phoenix area and worked in the construction industry. John is survived by his parents, his children, Thomas Hancock-Bacon and Oceana Hancock-Bacon, his half-sister, Heather Rice, his stepmother, Debbie Bacon and the mother of his children, Misty Hancock. Other surviving family members are Debbie Sandifer, Tom Hancock, Sequoia Hancock, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. John also received special love and support from Van Hansen and his family, and his better angel, April Paramore, his girlfriend, Charlotte Paramore, and her daughter, Kristen Clark. John's exuberance and laughter will be missed by all who knew him. The family is having a private service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Unhooked Recovery. Call 480-258-4582 to arrange and they will send you a receipt. They have treatment centers in Mesa and Tucson.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019