John Robert McKechnie
Mesa - John Robert McKechnie of Mesa passed away on November 28, 2019. John was born on August 1, 1944 in Boston, Massachusetts, where he lived through his high school years and left after joining the Air Force. He was stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana. There he met and in 1967 married Claudia Jackson. They transferred to March AFB in California and after John's discharge relocated to Massachusetts. There they became the proud parents of their two beautiful children, Sean and Tara.
While in the Air Force, John began his professional career in computer programming and systems analysis. He began his civilian career with Oceanspray Co. The McKechnie family relocated to the Phoenix area in 1972. Among his employers here were Del Webb, American Express and Early Warning Systems.
In addition to son Sean and daughter Tara (Cory) Payne, John is survived by his sisters in law Cathy (Randy) Smith and Karyll McKechnie; brother in law Caleb (Christina) Jackson; grandchildren Bryson Moore, Jake (Jessica) Payne, and Kalin (Chris) Johnson; his great grandchildren Bridger, Kolbie, and Navy Johnson and Violet Payne,; nieces Christine (Frank) Connelly, Melissa (James) Epley, Britni (David) Gallello, Kira and Shannon Jackson; and nephews Trevor (Michelle) Smith, Aaron and Keith McKechnie.
John loved spending time with family who enjoyed his many witty quips and tales. He also loved following the Sun Devils, Diamondbacks, and Cardinals. His passion was ASU baseball. John has had an impact on the lives he has touched. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019