Sun City - 84, peacefully passed away on April 29, 2019 in Peoria, AZ. He was born on June 21, 1934 in Los Angeles, CA. John graduated from the University of Southern California after serving his country in the United States Coast Guard. He moved to Arizona in 1971 and continued his successful career as a freight salesman and terminal manager, working for many trucking companies including Transcon, IML, Ryder/PIE and Watkins Motor Lines. During his retirement years, he enjoyed his grandchildren, watching Fox News, emailing friends and taking daily walks around his neighborhood lakes.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Liz; children John (Myuriel), Kristi and Erik; grandchildren Ricky, Lauren Sophia, Lauren Elizabeth, Robby and Rhyan. He is now reunited with his first grandchild Carson who passed last year.

Family and friends will miss his quick wit, sparkling personality, charming smile and generous heart. To know him was to love him!

No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's honor to his favorite non-profit group, www. Judicialwatch.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
