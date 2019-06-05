|
John Robinson
Phoenix - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John Albert Robinson. John passed away unexpectedly at his home in Phoenix, AZ on May 31st, 2019.
John was born on February 15th, 1941 in New York to Joseph and Bertha Robinson, the youngest of eight children. John married Jacqueline Dochterman on August 27th, 1966 in Queens New York and had four daughters. John was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Bertha, his wife Jacqueline and his daughter Dawn. John was a baseball fan who loved the Mets and Diamondbacks. He was quick with a joke and a smile and loved his family. John's most treasured times were watching his grandkids grow and being a part of his daughters lives. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. John's passing will leave a hole in the hearts of those who knew him, but he leaves behind a legacy of love for his family to strive to follow.
John is survived by his brother James (Linda) Robinson of Nanuet, NY. John leaves behind three daughters: Michele (Allen) Ali-Wells, Jeannine (Bryan) Baggiore, Renee Robinson-Lutz and four grandchildren: Alexis Baggiore, Jacqueline Ali, Jacob Lutz and John (JJ) Lutz.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 9th, 2019 from 1PM to 3PM with a prayer service to be held immediately after the viewing. Services will be at Shadow Mountain Funeral Home; 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix AZ 85022. John will be laid to rest at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale NY.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019