Gilbert - John Rudolph Whitmer, 78, of Gilbert, Arizona passed away October 20, 2020. The fifth of seven children, he was born Nov 14, 1941 in St. John, Arizona to Cecil Paul and Stella Peterson Whitmer.



He married Barbara Ann Kerby Whitmer, in the Mesa Arizona Temple on June 3, 1966. They were blessed with seven children, Kimberly (David) Allred, Shawn (Stefani) Whitmer, Brent (Jacob) Whitmer, Jared (Aimee) Whitmer, Stacy (Hal) Moore, Kristen (Luis) Duarte and Trevor (Randi) Whitmer. John and Barbara have 27 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



John graduated from ASU in 1966 and served our nation in the military for 8 years of Army active duty and another 12 years in the Army Reserves. After leaving the military, they settled in Gilbert, AZ where he lived the rest of his life. He worked many years as a realtor including owning his own Real Estate Company (Whitmer Realty) and also worked for the US Postal Service before retiring. He was an example of service and hard work and was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints faith, local politics, scouting, real estate, camping and gardening. He served in many leadership roles in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved to attend the temple.



He is survived by his 3 daughters Kimberly Ann Allred (David), Stacy Rene Moore (Hal), Kristen Lanae Duarte (Luis), and 4 sons Shawn Brian Whitmer (Stefani), Brent Alan Whitmer (Jacob), Jared Ray Whitmer (Aimee), Trevor Ryan Whitmer (Randi), 27 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and his sister Margaret Flake (Rey). He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, parents Cecil and Stella, sister Edna "Ede" Serrine (Kent), brothers Charles (Dorothy-living), Marcor Paul, Arthur Claude (Janet), and Cecil Peter (Cynthia-living).



Viewing will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bunker's Gilbert



Memorial Park chapel (2100 E. Queen Creek Rd. Gilbert, AZ.), Funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bunker's Gilbert Memorial Park chapel (2100 E. Queen Creek Rd. Gilbert, AZ) with visitation at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, Chandler AZ following the services. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints General missionary fund.









