John S. GuessMesa - John S. Guess passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1946 in Culver City, California where he grew up and started his family. A new job opportunity in the early 1970's drew him to Mesa, Arizona where he and his wife settled and raised their children. John worked in the grocery business his entire career with his last position with ABCO as a grocery merchandiser/buyer for 35 years. John retired in 2001 and worked part time for the next few years. John thoroughly enjoyed playing golf and he attended numerous golf tournaments and hosted tournaments here in Arizona. He was an avid traveler and loved exploring the U.S. and abroad. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren and attended as many sporting events as he could ranging from track, volleyball, baseball and tennis.John is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Bowman Guess; and his late wife, Sharon Guess.John is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Guess; son, Donald (Kelly) Guess of Chandler, AZ; daughter, Jennifer (Dusty) Skellett of Carlsbad, CA; grandson, Jackson Skellett; granddaughter, Sloan Guess; brother, Michael Guess; and nephew, Todd Guess.Services will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 10:00 AM at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barrow Neurological Foundation, 124 West Thomas Rd, Suite 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013, 602-406-3041.