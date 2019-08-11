|
John S. Loquidis, Jr., long time Mesa and Apache Wells resident, died July 30, 2019, at 92. John was born on Apr 4, 1927, in No Chicago, IL. He entered the Army Reserve in June 1944, and attended the ASTP at the U of IL. He went to Heidelberg, Germany, until Nov 1946, when he was honorably discharged. John married Therese Miholic on Oct 9, 1948. They had five children, and divorced in 1984. John was married to Maxine Howard from Feb 14, 2010 until her death on Jun 6, 2019. He was a devoted member of the Apache Wells Community Church. John worked for Kemper Insurance in Chicago until he moved to Mesa in 1968. He was an entrepreneur, a sales manager, and then a real estate agent with Red Mountain Realty until retirement. He was a golfer, bowler, swimmer and card player. John is survived by son John III and daughters Lauri Pitzer (Lynn Taylor), Linnea Tow (David), Leslie Ostrander, Leanne Mariano (Carl), 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Connie McCormack of Waukegan, IL. Services will be at 3 PM. Nov 1, 2019, at Apache Wells Community Church, 2115 N Gayridge Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215. The family would appreciate donations to Mother's Grace, 11440 N St Andrews Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, or Hospice at Home of AZ, 1423 S Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206. Arrangements are entrusted to Melcher Mission Chapel, please visit www.melchermission.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019