John Sanchez
1959 - 2020
John Sanchez

Laveen - John L. Sanchez "Johnny" has perished from this earth at 61. He resided in Laveen, AZ until his untimely death on July 2, 2020 at Chandler Regional Medical Center due to complications with Covid-19. He was born April 22, 1959 in Ray, AZ and raised in Tucson, AZ by his parents Consuelo Lopez Sanchez "Connie" and Jose Juan Carillo Sanchez Sr. He proudly served his country for 33 years in the U.S. Air Force before going on to pursue a career with Maricopa County. A devoted Catholic, party host, and story teller. He had a meticulous and diligent nature about everything he did. Very calm, compassionate, and didn't believe in holding grudges. His most proud achievement being his family. Father of seven, Grandfather of fifteen, great-grandfather of one, and godfather of three, John had much to feel blessed. He is survived by his wife Debbie and children Andrea, Marissa, Yvonne, Elizabeth, DeAnn, Nicole, And Nicolas. His mother Connie, siblings Maria Teresa, Carmen, Gloria, Anita, And Jose. He is predeceased by his father Jose Juan and mother of his four daughters Bettina. Viewing for John will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 at Resthaven /Carr-Tenney in Phoenix, AZ 5-8 p.m. Mass takes place at Blessed Sacrament Church in Tolleson, AZ Friday July 17, 2020 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest following at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ. Facebook LIVE feed will be provided by Resthaven /Carr-Tenney Facebook page. Details at John L. Sanchez Memorial website through resthavencarrtenney.com.








Published in The Arizona Republic on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
6024370436
