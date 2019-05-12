Services
John (Jack) Schaub

John (Jack) Schaub Obituary
John (Jack) Schaub

Phoenix - John (Jack) Schaub of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on May 5th, 2019 at the age of 85. Jack was born in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania and graduated from Ebensburg Cambria high school in 1952. After graduating, he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico to attend college. He met Virginia Ray in college at the University of New Mexico and married her in 1957. He went into the army for two years, receiving an honorable discharge in 1961. He was a civil engineer and later a real estate developer. He enjoyed golf, boating, skiing, and travel. He is survived by his daughter Paula Mattingly and her husband Warren Mattingly, his grandson Nicholas Mattingly, his granddaughter Katie Hrlevich, his great grandson Konnor Baker, and his fiance Barbara Russ. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Virginia (Jinny) Ray Schaub, and his daughter Janet Schaub Hrlevich. A memorial service will be held at Moon Valley Country Club, 151 West Moon Valley Drive, Phoenix 85023 on May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
