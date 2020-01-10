|
|
John Scott Reichert
Phoenix - John Scott Reichert passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 8, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. Known by friends and family as Skip, he was beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and talented musician. Skip was born July 27, 1952 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and shared his music in Pennsylvania, the New Jersey shores and across the southwestern states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and California.
Skip is preceded in death by his parents Norman Reichert and Patricia Taddei and is survived by his wife, Karyn Parker (Reichert), his daughter Alanna Reichert Ambos, her husband Clint Ambos and step-daughters Kristin Chandler and Jennifer Litaker. He also leaves behind his beloved granddaughters Dylan Reichert-Flanigan, Brooklyn Ambos, Chandler Cilk, Ashlyn Litaker and McKenzie Litaker-Snook. Additionally, Skip is survived by his brother Norman Reichert and his wife Eileen, their daughter Meredith Castro, her husband Robert, their son Timothy and his bother William Taddei.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 18, 2020 at a private residence in the Valley. Please call 602-291-1594 for further information. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to Mountain Pine Acres Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 3891, Prescott, AZ 86302.
Skip will lovingly and infamously live in the memories of all who knew him; happy trails to you, until we meet again. And with a heavy heart, "this cowboy rides away.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020