John Shuper
Goodyear - John Shuper of Goodyear Arizona, passed away February 21, 2020 at the age of 73.
He was born in 1946, in Berwyn, Illinois to the late Matthew and Mary Shuper and resided in Countryside, Illinois for most of his youth. John Married Mary Sarah (Cookie) Hitzman on Sept 17, 1966 and they remained happily married until his departure. John and Mary Sarah began their life together in Illinois, later moving to Michigan, and finally to Arizona where they've spent the past 8 years.
Following his service in the National Guard, John drove trucks for 40 years and developed a remarkable sense of direction and navigation. Those skills came in handy in retirement as he and Mary Sarah traveled the country in their motorhome, ultimately visiting all 50 states together. Not one to sit idle, John kept himself busy with numerous projects and hobbies throughout his lifetime. In his younger years, John enjoyed boating, waterskiing, and lake life. In retirement, his hobbies shifted to traveling, golf, and off-road riding in his UTV. John had a great sense of humor and loved to make people smile. Throughout it all, his greatest joy has always been his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Sarah; children, John (Becky) Shuper and Traci (Bruce) Collier; siblings:Tony (Marty) Shuper, Ann Begley, Mary Allen, Rose Dockery, Matt (Shirley) Shuper, Liz Galbraith; grandchildren, Makenzie and Erika Collier; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020