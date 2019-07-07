John Silva Carvalho



Phoenix - John Silva Carvalho, 92, passed away in Phoenix on July 1, 2019. John was born in Wailuku, Maui, HI on June 24, 1927. He is survived by his children, Theresa Cox, Paula Carvalho, Ramona Beneventi, David Carvalho and Glen Carvalho; siblings, Sr. Beatrice Carvalho (NY), Paul Hernandez (HI), Daniel Hernandez (CA), Roselin Demello (HI), Mildred Gonzalves (CA), Deana Hernandez (AZ), Alfonso Hernandez, Jr. (HI), Marlene Vierra (HI); 13 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.



John lived on Maui when Pearl Harbor was bombed and at 15 was too young to serve so enlisted soon after his 18th birthday. In total he served more than 26 years in active duty service and retired from the Air Force in 1971.



John loved music! He had a beautiful voice and played the ukulele, sharing the beauty of his beloved Hawaii with others through the music of the islands. He was part of several musical groups in Phoenix who brought joy to young and old alike, performing at locations throughout the Valley for many years.



John will be missed and loved always by his family and friends. Service with Military Honors will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix; Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N Central Ave, Phoenix, with reception to follow. Donations may be made in John's memory to Mission of Mercy, 360 E Coronado Rd #160, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019