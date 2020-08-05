John Singleton Amory Jr.
Wickenburg - John Singleton Amory Jr. also known as Dad, Grandpa John, Eagle Blue, El Patron, and Señor, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 87.
Born to Mary and John Amory on August 18, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts, John was a twin and one of four children. He would go on to attend Middlesex School for his high school years and then Harvard University. Upon graduation from Harvard in 1955, John served as an officer in the U.S. Army Artillery stationed in Germany until 1959.
At the age of 27, warm weather and love of the West brought John to the Valley in 1959, settling in Paradise Valley. John's wife, Marcie, first caught his eye when he spotted her in an Easter parade in downtown Phoenix. A few months later, Marcie was hired by Coldwell Banker and as fate would have it, occupied the desk in front of John. The following year - 1964 - John and Marcie married and expanded their family with son Barkley and daughters, Kimberly and Wendy. They were happily married for 56 years.
John, a prominent businessman and key figure in the growth of commercial real estate in the Greater Phoenix area, began his 60 year career with Coldwell Banker, today known as CBRE. Earning the title of Senior Vice President in 1991, John was CBRE's longest-tenured employee upon his retirement in December of 2019. He was a top producer for the company for more than 50 years, with a client list that included Del Webb Corporation, General Motors,The Hartford, Dean Witter, Honeywell, Phelps Dodge, Allied Signal, Xerox, and Forever Living. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP). John's success was rooted in his high ethical standards, loyalty, discipline, hard work, and never taking no for an answer.
John was not solely defined by his business success; he also believed in giving back to the community he so loved. He was Arizona State Chairman and Trustee Emeritus for Ducks Unlimited. He served as president for the Scottsdale Mounted Sheriff's Posse and the Verde Vaqueros which supports the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale. John was elected to the Paradise Valley Town Council from 1992-1996 and served on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He combined his love of trail riding and philanthropy with the Wendy Paine O'Brien Treatment Center, establishing the Los Caballeros de la Margarita annual trail ride and fundraiser for which he received the Spirit of Philanthropy Award from the Arizona Fundraising Professionals.
In 2004, John and Marcie sold their home in Paradise Valley and moved to Wickenburg. John loved wide-open spaces and his most beloved activity was that of throwing a saddle on his horse and exploring miles of trails and canyons across the Great State of Arizona. He was committed to the preservation of the Sonoran Desert and its natural beauty. While continuing to commute to his office in Phoenix, John involved himself in the town and served as president of the Wickenburg Conservation Foundation.
John, Marcie and family spent many happy times trail riding, camping at Lake Powell, and vacationing in San Diego. Whether dove hunting with associates or celebrating Thanksgiving in the desert, traditions and the gathering of family and friends meant the most to John. Those who knew him well will always remember the twinkle in his eye every Christmas Eve as he read The Night Before Christmas surrounded by those he loved.
John is survived by his wife Marcie, son Barkley and wife Lisa, daughter Kimberly and husband Marco, daughter Wendy and husband Greg, six grandchildren, Taylor, Collier, Matthew, Alexandra, Minnie and Preston; and sister Mally Haight. John was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas.
The family looks forward to a celebration of John's life with friends at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale Foundation and the University of San Diego in memory of John S. Amory:
Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale Foundation
10533 E. Lakeview Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
For on-line donations to BGCS Foundation: https://bgcs.org/donate/
(Foundation /Tribute button)
University of San Diego
5998 Alcala Park
San Diego, CA 92110 https://www.sandiego.edu/giving/