John Song
Scottsdale, AZ - went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Born December 3, 1932 in Scottsdale, AZ to Jew She Song (father) and Kwan You Show Song (mother), John grew up in Scottsdale, AZ. After graduating from Scottsdale High School, John attended and graduated from Arizona State University.
John is loved, remembered and survived by daughters Jayne Song-Gin (Ted), Rosann Song (Anthony), Linda Castellanos (Gerardo). Son Jeffrey (Jacquelyn), grandchildren, Carly Wallace (Robert), Cassie Dunlavy (Scott), Addison Ong, Dylan Ong, Lindsay Goyne (Stephan), Ariane Song, great grandchildren, Paige, Mia, Hudson, Hadley, Odus.
John is also survived by siblings Jack Song (Mary), Eva Tang (Jimmy-deceased) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Siblings that preceded John in death are Joe Song, Mae Kent, Mary Wong, Lucy Tang and George Song.
In 1929, the family opened J. Chew grocery store in Scottsdale. John continued his father's work ethic and persevered in pioneering what is now Old Town Scottsdale. All the neighborhood admired and loved John, he many times would extend credit to families. He also hired neighborhood youth to work in the store. The store later transitioned into what is now Mexican Imports. John, a shrewd businessman, friend to all his vendors and customers.
John will be deeply missed. He loved not only his family but his extended family, he would often visit with his nieces and nephews and take them to eat, spend time with them and at times include them on family outings. He loved to fish, go horseback riding, eat good food and listen to music and go dancing. His generosity will be remembered with gratitude by his family and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 19th at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 20th, at the First Chinese Baptist Church, 4910 E. Earll Dr., Phoenix, AZ at 10 a.m. with internment immediately following at Camelback Cemetery, 6800 E. McDonald Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Chinese Baptist Church (4910 E. Earll Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85018) or Hospice of the Valley (1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014). For online guest book visit
www.messingermortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019