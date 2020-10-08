John Stephen DeSanti



Phoenix - John Stephen DeSanti, 76, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020.



John was born in Phoenix, Arizona on October 27, 1943 and is the 4th of 11 children born to Paul Stephen and Anise Edith (McNeil) DeSanti. He attended Phoenix Union High School and was married to Winnifred Pamela Engstrom on Aug 12, 1962 in Winterhaven, California.



John and Pam raised their 3 children, Mark, Melissa (Misty) and Anthony (Tony), in Phoenix, Arizona. John joined the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office January 1st, 1965. On January 22, 1968, John was working the night shift near 83rd and Grand when he was kidnapped by a wanted criminal and forced to drive to Wendon, AZ. During this 73-mile drive John found an opportunity, when the suspect put the gun in his lap to light a cigarette; John crashed his patrol car into a parked car at the Fireside Inn and proceeded to fight for his life. John was shot three times in the ensuing struggle but was eventually able to overtake the suspect who was also shot several times. John received the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors' highest accolade, The Exemplary Service Award.



About a year and a half later, John pulled a man out of a burning car and in the process, he suffered a brain aneurysm, due to the effort it took to get the man out of the vehicle. Thankfully he survived. In 1974 John left the MCSO to pursue a career as an Arizona Highway Patrolman with Arizona Department of Public Safety. John attended Cadet Class #25 and graduated in 1974. After putting his time in on the streets as a Patrolman, John moved to the Criminal Investigations Division, where he spent a good part of his career. In 1977 he was assigned to investigate murders at the Arizona State Prison in Florence and report directly to AZ Governor Bruce Babbit. In 2005 a book was written titled "Murder Unpunished" with a chapter dedicated to the investigation by John and a fellow investigator. John became the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #32 President for DPS and was the State FOP President in 1979. He liked to help people and truly wanted no limelight for the acts of kindness he performed on a regular basis. Later in his career with DPS John was fortunate to have the opportunity to work the Governor's Detail under Governor Rose Mofford, which he really enjoyed. John retired from the Arizona Department of Public Safety in 1985. Bored with being retired, he returned to work on the Auto Theft Task Force with the AZ Dept of Transportation. He then moved to Payson, AZ and worked as a Corrections Officer for Gila County until permanently retiring in 2013.



John was a hard worker and loved to make a difference by putting criminals behind bars. For over 30 years John served the community across the State of Arizona, he will forever be missed by his family and friends.



John is predeceased by his parents Paul and Anise; brothers Frank and Benjamin and his son Mark.



John is survived by his wife Cecelia Larson of Springfield, ILL; his daughter Melissa and spouse Robert Shepherd, his son Anthony and spouse Christine; his siblings, Don, Sandra, Paul, Douglas, Maridell, Phillip, James, and Rodney; his grandchildren, Christopher and Alisha DeSanti, Jonathan, Matthew (Kelly), and Michael Howell, Taylor, Tina, Tatum, and Alina DeSanti; step grandchildren, Abigail and Benjamin Shepherd; and great grandchildren, Blake and Madelyn Howell, Yavon, Kayden and Stephanie DeSanti.



Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301, at 10:00 am. 623-939-8394









