John "Tubby" Stewart
Chandler - John "Tubby" Stewart, age 68, of Chandler, Arizona passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019. John was born April 4, 1951 in New Jersey. He was an alter boy, an Eagle Scout, a rugby player, a faithful employee of State Farm Insurance for 40 years, a member of the Chandler Lion's Club, a big brother, a Santa for the holidays, a Steelers fan, a loving husband and father, and a so-so hunter.
A memorial service for John will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery, 10940 East Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248, followed by a reception from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Wearing Hawaiian shirts and bright attire to Tubby's CELEBRATION OF LIFE is highly encouraged!
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations in John's name be made out to: LIONS CAMP TATIYEE (for children with special needs) 5283 West White Mountain Blvd. Lakeside, AZ 85929. Also, fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valleyofthesunfuneralhome.com for the Stewart family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019