John Stuart Gallagher
Scottsdale - John Stuart Gallagher passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 with his wife at his side. John, born in Brooklyn on August 20, 1946, grew up in Washington, D.C. He was a devoted father and husband. He is survived by his loving wife, college sweetheart, and best friend, Marita. John and Marita met at Spring Hill College, Mobile, AL, in 1966, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 24, 2018. John was a voracious reader, terrific dancer, poker player, and creative home chef. He and Marita shared a love of travel, music, their pets, the ocean, playing gin rummy at dawn, and much laughter.Their wedding rings were inscribed "Forever and a Day" which is how they thought of their marriage, His greatest joy and pride rested in their two children, Kara Kathleen Gallagher (Raleigh, NC) and John T. Galiagher(South Orange, NJ.) John enjoyed a very close relationship with his children and traveled often to the East Coast to be with them. John took a particular delight in, and had immense love for, his three grandsons, Joseph, Arran, and Cormac. There existed among them a powerful bond of love and friendship, and with them John had numerous adventures marked by laughter, camaraderie, and hugs and kisses. John graduated from Spring Hill College, a Jesuit College, in 1968 and in 1982 earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL. His career was in the building industry as an Executive with Pulte Corporation. He retired at 55 and started his own privately owned company, Pinnacle Consulting, which focused on international building companies. He was a devoted Catholic, proud of his Irish heritage, and especially loved his country. John was a man of strong character, full of kindness, intelligence, generosity, wisdom, and compassion. If asked what he wanted to be remembered for, he would not hesitate to say, "Not my career, but my devotion to my family." John had a strong commitment to helping those less fortunate, especially the homeless, wherever he lived. John's Irish sense of humor made him a friend to strangers as well as to his life-long friends. Heaven is probably enjoying many of his laugh producing stories now! In addition to his wife, children and grandsons, John is survived by his sister Joan, brother Paul, and two other siblings, as well as his dog, Georgie. John was predeceased by his parents, Dr. John P. and Marion Gallagher, and two sisters. He was also predeceased his dog pal, Ralphie. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life, followed by a reception, will be held at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Circle the City, , or Hospice of the Valley, which cared gently for him in his final weeks, or a charity of your choosing. "To live in hearts we leave behind, is not to die."
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019