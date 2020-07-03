1/1
John Sullas Campbell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Sullas Campbell

Glendale - John Sullas Campbell, 78, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. He was born December 29, 1941 in Phoenix, Arizona to Virgil and Beverly Campbell. John was a lifelong Arizonan. He taught at South Mountain and Alhambra High Schools. He retired from teaching in the Phoenix Union High School District in 1996. He enjoyed retirement by serving others through various organizations but was particularly proud of his role as a "cuddler" at the Banner NICU. John was preceded in death by his wife Kathy, and his parents, Virgil and Beverly. He is survived by his sons, Christopher Michael Campbell, his wife Sue and their children Maddie and Hugh, Kevin Patrick Campbell, his wife Mary and children Colin, Keira, and Sean; his sister Sharon Carlson her husband Arnold and their children Eric and Melissa; sister-in-law Pam Colantro and her children Stacy Zinman and Frank Colantro.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 P.M., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved